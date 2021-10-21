Wilmot man arrested in connection with recent robbery in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Wilmot man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred in Kitchener earlier this week.

Police say that on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m., four men assaulted a person near Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard.

They say they also pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery.

Police say paramedics transported the victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old man from Wilmot was arrested. He is facing multiple charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, mischief under $5,000 and mischief to data.

Police say the investigation continues as they look for other outstanding suspects.