Crime

Public’s help sought in finding rightful owner of stolen war medals found in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:28 pm
Police are looking to locate the owner of these three medals. View image in full screen
Police are looking to locate the owner of these three medals. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for the owner of three Second World War Armed Forces service medals after they were recovered during a recent arrest.

Police say officers were called to a home near Thaler and Kinzie avenues on Monday night at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported break-in.

Read more: Bomb threat emails sent to tech businesses in Kitchener and Waterloo, police say

Police say officers found a man in the house. The suspect then took off on foot but they caught up to him quickly and put him in shackles.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they also seized break and enter tools, identity documents and a quantity of suspected fentanyl as well as the three service medals.

Read more: OPP asking for public’s help in locating 11-year-old-girl who went missing near Shakepeare

A 45-year-old Kitchener man is facing numerous charges, including break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen identity documents and possession of drugs.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the rightful owner of the medals to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

