Public’s help sought in finding rightful owner of stolen war medals found in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for the owner of three Second World War Armed Forces service medals after they were recovered during a recent arrest.

Police say officers were called to a home near Thaler and Kinzie avenues on Monday night at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported break-in.

Police say officers found a man in the house. The suspect then took off on foot but they caught up to him quickly and put him in shackles.

Investigating a break and enter in Kitchener that occurred on October 17, 2021. Police recovered three World War II Armed Forces service medals. Anyone with info about the rightful owner of the medals is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. Details: https://t.co/fyHVeGCiGB. pic.twitter.com/DuyQUctGk5 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 18, 2021

Police say they also seized break and enter tools, identity documents and a quantity of suspected fentanyl as well as the three service medals.

A 45-year-old Kitchener man is facing numerous charges, including break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen identity documents and possession of drugs.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the rightful owner of the medals to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.