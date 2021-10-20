Police look for witnesses after man approaches girl in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are on the lookout for witnesses after a suspicious interaction in Kitchener on Tuesday.

At around noon, police say a man in a silver car was travelling along Chapel Hill Drive in Kitchener when the vehicle stopped alongside a girl.

They say there was a brief conversation between the pair before the girl took off. Police say she then went and located an adult she knew before officers were called.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect but said that he was driving a silver sedan and that there may have been another man inside the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.