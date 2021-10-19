Man, 24, arrested in connection with sexual assault investigations in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to speak to victims in connection with multiple sexual assault investigations in the city.

Police said that the first incident happened late on Oct. 1, into the early morning hours of Oct. 2, when officers responded to reports of a sexual assault at a hotel in the area of Front and York streets.

Police said a man reportedly sexually assaulted a number of people. No charges were laid in relation to that incident as officers are still looking to speak to victims.

The second incident occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 12, when officers were called to the Toronto Island Ferry Terminal.

Police allege a man was standing at the entrance to the terminal when he was approached by a stranger riding a bicycle. The stranger then allegedly sexually assaulted the man.

Twenty-four-year-old Toronto resident Prasanna Mondal was arrested in connection with that incident.

Police said he appeared in court on Oct. 13 after being charged with sexual assault and was released.

The next day, police were called to a daycare on Algonquin Island, which is part of the Toronto Islands, at 3:46 p.m. for a suspicious incident.

Sexual Assault Alert, Man arrested in multiple sexual assault investigations, Prasanna Mondal, 24 https://t.co/kqyWuTq5VO — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 19, 2021

Police allege that a man sexually assaulted “a number of children” outside the daycare as the children were released.

Mondal was arrested again and charged with sexual interference.

He appeared in court on Friday.

“We do believe, based on the calls we responded to and the witness accounts of what happened, that there are other victims and we’d like to speak to them,” Const. David Hopkinson told Global News.

Police said the accused advertises services on Canadiannanny.ca.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.