Police release new image of man suspected of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Toronto elevator

Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect after they say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in a Toronto elevator.

Police said sexual assault was reported near Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on Oct. 13.

Investigators said a 16-year-old girl and a man were in an elevator of a building when police say the man sexually assaulted the girl.

The suspect is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a black baseball hat, red jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident, police added.

On Tuesday, police released an updated photo of the alleged suspect. Another surveillance photo was previously released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

View image in full screen Another photo of the alleged suspect previously released. Handout / Toronto Police

