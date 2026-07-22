Vancouver Island man charged after crashing into vehicles, death of man on road

A Vancouver Island man has been criminally charged in a fatal crash last year that killed another man who had been standing on the side of the road.
The BC Highway Patrol says in a statement that the crash happened on July 31, 2025, on Highway 19A near Fanny Bay.
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Police say a pickup towing a camping trailer crashed into multiple vehicles, hitting the man who later died of his injuries.
The 61-year-old driver of the pickup from Port Alberni, B.C., has been charged with impaired driving causing death and obstruction of a peace officer.
The BC Prosecution Service has also approved a charge of driving with a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit.
Police say the man was arrested last week and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
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