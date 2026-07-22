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Crime

Vancouver Island man charged after crashing into vehicles, death of man on road

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2026 4:06 pm
1 min read
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
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A Vancouver Island man has been criminally charged in a fatal crash last year that killed another man who had been standing on the side of the road.

The BC Highway Patrol says in a statement that the crash happened on July 31, 2025, on Highway 19A near Fanny Bay.

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Police say a pickup towing a camping trailer crashed into multiple vehicles, hitting the man who later died of his injuries.

The 61-year-old driver of the pickup from Port Alberni, B.C., has been charged with impaired driving causing death and obstruction of a peace officer.

The BC Prosecution Service has also approved a charge of driving with a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit.

Police say the man was arrested last week and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

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