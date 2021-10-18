Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto violin teacher charged after 5-year-old student allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 3:49 pm
Police say Kui Sun was arrested on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police say Kui Sun was arrested on Wednesday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a violin teacher has been charged after a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Police said in a news release Monday that between May and October of this year, a 58-year-old man sexually assaulted the victim “on multiple occasions” at his home in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Read more: 15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto

The release said the man worked as a violin teacher from his home and the victim was one of his students.

Toronto resident Kui Sun was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual interference.

Police said he is also known as “teacher Sun” to his students.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Sexual Assault tagToronto violin teacher charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers