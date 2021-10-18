Toronto violin teacher charged after 5-year-old student allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a violin teacher has been charged after a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Police said in a news release Monday that between May and October of this year, a 58-year-old man sexually assaulted the victim “on multiple occasions” at his home in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

The release said the man worked as a violin teacher from his home and the victim was one of his students.

Toronto resident Kui Sun was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual interference.

Police said he is also known as “teacher Sun” to his students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.