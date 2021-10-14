Menu

Crime

15-year-old girl charged with 1st-degree murder after 16-year-old boy shot in east-end Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 10:35 am
The shooting on Antrim Crescent happened at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. View image in full screen
The shooting on Antrim Crescent happened at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Phil Fraboni / Global News

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy outside an east-end Toronto apartment building in early July, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11 Antrim Crescent, west of Kennedy Road and just south of Highway 401, for reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m. on July 3.

16-year-old boy dies in hospital after shooting outside east-end Toronto apartment building

Police said a teenage boy was shot when a black SUV drove by and opened fire while he was standing with friends. Caden Francis made his way toward a nearby basketball court where he collapsed. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died of his injuries, investigators said.

On Thursday, police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

She cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Caden Francis is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
Caden Francis is seen in this undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police
