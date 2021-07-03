Menu

Crime

Male victim dies in hospital after shooting outside east-end Toronto apartment building

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 3, 2021 9:26 pm
The shooting on Antrim Crescent happened at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. View image in full screen
The shooting on Antrim Crescent happened at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Phil Fraboni / Global News

A male victim has died at a Toronto trauma centre after a shooting outside an apartment building in Toronto’s east end Saturday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Antrim Crescent, west of Kennedy Road and just south of Highway 401, at around 6 p.m.

Toronto Police Insp. Katherine Stephenson told reporters the victim was standing with friends close to Antrim Crescent when shots were fired from inside a black SUV.

She said the victim was hit by gunfire and made his way toward a nearby basketball court where he collapsed.

Trending Stories

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Toronto Paramedics rushed the patient to a trauma centre, but Stephenson said he later died there from his injuries.

As of Saturday night, suspect information wasn’t released. However, she said witnesses reported the SUV took off east on Antrim Crescent and then south on Kennedy Road.

Stephenson urged anyone in the area at around the time of the shooting who might have seen what happened or the vehicle as well as anyone who might have dash-cam or surveillance video to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“We’re hopeful that video pieces together,” she said.

