Canada’s opponent for the next big World Cup match is confirmed

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Canada’s next opponent in their historic FIFA World Cup run will be Morocco after that team beat the Netherlands in a 3-2 win Monday night.

Morocco sits sixth in FIFA world rankings, and the Netherlands seventh.

Both teams had entered Monday night’s clash undefeated and the game marked the first top-10 matchup at the 2026 tournament.

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The match went to penalty kicks, with midfielder Ismail Saibari making the winning goal.

Morocco has been on its own record-breaking run, becoming the highest-scoring African nation in tournament history and setting a record amongst African teams for most World Cup victories with eight.

Their advancement from Group C was also just the third time an African nation has reached the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.

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Morocco finished with the same number of points as Brazil in Group C but fell to second place since Brazil finished with a higher goal differential.

Canada and Morocco last faced off against one another during the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 1, 2022, as Morocco took the 2-1 win in Doha, Qatar.

Kickoff is set for July 4 at 1 p.m. EST.