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Canada

Canada’s opponent for the next big World Cup match is confirmed

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Team Canada captivates fans with historic World Cup run'
Team Canada captivates fans with historic World Cup run
WATCH: Soccer fans across Canada are riding high after their country's historic Round of 32 win against South Africa at the 2026 World Cup. Sarah MacDonald reports on how Canadians are celebrating their monumental achievement, as Team Canada prepares for the Round of 16.
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Canada’s next opponent in their historic FIFA World Cup run will be Morocco after that team beat the Netherlands in a 3-2 win Monday night.

Morocco sits sixth in FIFA world rankings, and the Netherlands seventh.

Both teams had entered Monday night’s clash undefeated and the game marked the first top-10 matchup at the 2026 tournament.

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The match went to penalty kicks, with midfielder Ismail Saibari making the winning goal.

Morocco has been on its own record-breaking run, becoming the highest-scoring African nation in tournament history and setting a record amongst African teams for most World Cup victories with eight.

Their advancement from Group C was also just the third time an African nation has reached the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup.

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Morocco finished with the same number of points as Brazil in Group C but fell to second place since Brazil finished with a higher goal differential.

Canada and Morocco last faced off against one another during the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 1, 2022, as Morocco took the 2-1 win in Doha, Qatar.

Kickoff is set for July 4 at 1 p.m. EST.

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