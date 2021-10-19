Police seek information in targeted shooting at South Edmonton Common restaurant

Edmonton police are seeking information in a brazen targeted shooting at a south-side restaurant earlier this month.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, police say a man was having dinner with his family, including a nine-year-old child, at a restaurant in the area of 17 Avenue and 99 Street — in South Edmonton Common — when a man approached the restaurant from the outside.

The suspect walked up to the window directly in front of where the family was sitting and fired multiple gunshots through the glass, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The man eating dinner at the restaurant suffered several gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged from hospital, according to police.

The other family members were not injured in what police say was a targeted shooting, nor were any staff or other patrons at the restaurant.

Edmonton police are looking for two suspects after a targeted shooting at a restaurant in South Edmonton Common on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Courtesy, Edmonton police

The Edmonton Police Service did not release the name of the restaurant and said interviews are not being granted at this time.

The suspect fled the area on foot and then got into an SUV, which was driven by a second suspect.

Edmonton police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.