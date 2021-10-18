Menu

Crime

Homicide section investigates suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 7:06 pm
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at Burlington Tower at 12841 - 65 Street Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at Burlington Tower at 12841 - 65 Street Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section is investigating the death of a man in the city’s northeast early Monday morning.

At around 5:05 a.m., police were called to check on the welfare of a man at a multi-unit residence in the area of 128 Avenue and 65 Street.

Just after 5 p.m., police remained at the scene at Burlington Tower, located at 12841 – 65 St.

When police arrived, the man was dead.

The death is considered suspicious and will be under investigation by homicide detectives, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The man’s identity has not been released.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
