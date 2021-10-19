Manitoba reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Another three Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province is announcing 102 new cases of the virus.

The cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday bring Manitoba’s active case count to 1,007 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to 3.3 per cent.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the dashboard climbed three to 1,234.

Details of the latest deaths will be provided in the province’s next COVID-19 media release, expected Thursday.

The Northern Health and Southern Health regions saw the province’s largest one-day jump in cases, with 34 reported in the south and 32 reported in the north.

Another 18 cases come from the Winnipeg Health region, seven were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and 11 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

According to the province, 74 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who were not fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, 92 Manitobans are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 14 patients in intensive care units as a result of the virus.

Manitoba Health Handout.

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants shows 604 of Manitoba’s 1,007 active COVID-19 cases are more contagious variants of concern.

But exactly which variants they are isn’t clear for 600 of those cases, which are labelled “unspecified” on the site. Of the four specified active VOC cases, two are Alpha and two are Delta infections.

Since the first variant cases were found in Manitoba in mid-February, the province has reported 20,105 cases and 226 deaths linked to the more contagious strains.

In all, Manitoba has reported 62,332 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

Health data shows 2,154 tests for COVID-19 were performed Monday.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 82.7 have received two doses.

According to the site, 228 vaccinations were scheduled on Tuesday.

Manitoba reported 51 new cases and one death Monday.

