Manitoba pastor who defied public health orders arrested on outstanding WPS warrant: RCMP

Steinbach RCMP have arrested a southern Manitoba pastor, who’s repeatedly defied public health orders, on an outstanding arrest issued by the Winnipeg Police Service, RCMP told Global News on Tuesday.

A Mountie spokesperson says officers took Tobias Tissen into custody without incident Monday night following a traffic stop in Steinbach. Tissen remains in custody Tuesday morning and will be transferred to Winnipeg police later in the day for a court appearance, the spokesperson said.

Read more: Manitoba minister says only God has authority to make people wear masks

A Twitter account linked to Tissen announced his arrest with a post on Monday night, along with a second tweet saying, “Tobias will be kept in custody overnight, and is scheduled to appear before a magistrate tomorrow, where he will most likely be asked to sign conditions to obtain his release.”

Tissen, a pastor at the Church of God just south of Steinbach in rural Manitoba, has openly defied public health orders and spoken at anti-restriction protests. The church has also been fined numerous times for violating restrictions as early as last November. It is also one of seven Manitoba churches fighting the province’s COVID-19 restrictions in court.

In late May, Tissen posted on social media that he was told an arrest warrant had been issued for him.

— with files from The Canadian Press

