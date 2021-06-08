Manitoba church could face up to $1 million fine for COVID violations

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba church accused of repeatedly violating COVID-19 restrictions is potentially looking at a fine of up to $1 million.

The Church of God – Restoration, south of Steinbach, has already been ticketed for holding controversial in-person services contrary to public health orders.

The provincial government says the matter is now heading to court, where a judge will determine a potential penalty. According to the province’s enforcement of public health orders, the maximum penalty is $1 million.

The church has remained defiant throughout the pandemic, with minister Tobias Tissen no stranger to battling in court with provincial authorities over the constitutionality of mask mandates and other restrictions.

Last month, Tissen — for whom the province recently issued an arrest warrant — declared that he can’t force his worshippers to follow public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 because only God has that authority.

–With files from The Canadian Press