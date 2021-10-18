Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says a public health order requiring people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to get into many places is likely to be in place through the winter and into next spring.

Dr. Brent Roussin says, given demands the pandemic has placed on health care, rules are likely to be in place through the traditional respiratory virus season.

Manitoba requires people to be immunized to get into restaurants, professional sporting events and concert venues.

5:26 Manitoba Childcare Association on vaccine mandate deadline Manitoba Childcare Association on vaccine mandate deadline

It also requires many front-line workers in health care, child care and education to be vaccinated or undergo testing up to three times a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has also expanded its list of those being recommended to get a third vaccine dose to include all First Nations people living on reserves.

Third doses have already been offered to nursing home residents and front-line health-care workers.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.