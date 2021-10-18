Manitoba reports 247 COVID-19 cases, 1 death since Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died and officials say 247 more infections have been reported in the last three days.

The latest death reported Monday is a woman in her 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The new cases include 51 infections reported Monday, 88 cases identified Sunday, and 108 cases reported Saturday.

0:58 Saskatchewan looking at sending some COVID-19 ICU patients to Manitoba Saskatchewan looking at sending some COVID-19 ICU patients to Manitoba

Health officials say Manitoba now has 976 active cases of COVID-19 and the five-day test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent provincially.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 90 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Monday morning and 16 patients in intensive care units as a result of the virus.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 62,230 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,231 deaths linked to the virus.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.