Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update.

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on their efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, lead of the First Nations Pandemic Coordination Team, have scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference from the legislative building.

Global News will stream the media availability live in this story.

0:58 Saskatchewan looking at sending some COVID-19 ICU patients to Manitoba Saskatchewan looking at sending some COVID-19 ICU patients to Manitoba

The press conference will come an hour and a half before the province normally releases updated COVID-19 data, including new cases reported over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

At last word Friday, Manitoba had 963 active COVID-19 cases.

Health officials announced 92 new cases and four additional deaths linked to the virus Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.