Vancouver’s only overdose prevention site just got a new location

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Vancouver’s only overdose prevention site has been moved to a new location due to public safety concerns.

After a temporary closure of Thomus Donaghy Overdose Prevention Site (OPS), the site has been relocated to Helmcken St.

During the shutdown, a few services have been available at a temporary mobile OPS, but Vancouver Coastal Health says that solution is unable to appropriately meet the needs of the community.

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Thomus Donaghy’s new location will provide a secure outdoor space for observed inhalation, as well as a large indoor area for supervised injection and care time.

A robust site management between Vancouver Coastal Health and RainCity is planned to ensure the facility’s success, including landscaping, screening, litter management, access to outreach teams and an embedded recovery navigator for direct connections to treatment services.

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The relocation happens in the midst of illicit drug supplies being the leading cause of death in the province for people aged between 10 to 59 and an ever-growing toxic-drug crisis.

Despite being the only OPS in Vancouver City Centre, the services it provides are life-saving, according to Vancouver Coastal Health. To date, the site has supported 149,603 visits and responded to 480 overdoses.

The new OPS will be located at 900 Helmcken St, with the term beginning in June, and services beginning shortly afterwards.