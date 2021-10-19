SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba says 30 health-care workers sent home for refusing testing under vaccine mandate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 12:38 pm
Shared Health says 30 direct-care workers across the province refused rapid testing and were subsequently sent home as of Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Shared Health says 30 direct-care workers across the province refused rapid testing and were subsequently sent home as of Monday afternoon. Armando Franca / The Associated Press

Manitoba’s health agency says there were no significant issues or service disruptions with the implementation of new COVID-19 vaccine requirements Monday.

Read more: Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring, top doctor says

Shared Health says 30 direct-care workers across the province refused rapid testing and were subsequently sent home as of Monday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor' Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor
Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place until spring: top doctor

Many front-line workers in health care, education and child care must be vaccinated or undergo testing up to three times per week under the new workplace orders.

Read more: Unvaccinated workers choosing unpaid leave won’t qualify for EI, says Winnipeg HR expert

Shared Health estimates the rules impact about 42,00 workers and, as of Friday, 1,800 were identified as requiring testing.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
