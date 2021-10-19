Fredericton Police lay more charges in Marysville shooting incident

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man is facing seven additional charges after a shooting in the community of Marysville injured two people last week.

Police were called to Canada Street the afternoon of Oct. 3 for reports of a shooting. They said two adult males were shot but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested later that day, and investigators said they didn’t believe the shooting to be random.

In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said Skylar Troy Michaud was initially charged on Oct. 13 with two counts of aggravated assault, breach of a firearms prohibition order and breach of probation.

It said Michaud made a court appearance Monday afternoon, where the following new charges were laid:

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;

Possession of a loaded firearm;

Tampering with a serial number on a firearm;

Reckless discharge of a firearm;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

It said Michaud has been held in custody and will appear in court again on Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.