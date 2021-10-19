Menu

Comments

Crime

Fredericton Police lay more charges in Marysville shooting incident

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 12:31 pm
The suspect in a shooting in Marysville last week is facing seven additional charges. View image in full screen
The suspect in a shooting in Marysville last week is facing seven additional charges. File/Global News

A New Brunswick man is facing seven additional charges after a shooting in the community of Marysville injured two people last week.

Police were called to Canada Street the afternoon of Oct. 3 for reports of a shooting. They said two adult males were shot but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested later that day, and investigators said they didn’t believe the shooting to be random.

In a release, the Fredericton Police Force said Skylar Troy Michaud was initially charged on Oct. 13 with two counts of aggravated assault, breach of a firearms prohibition order and breach of probation.

It said Michaud made a court appearance Monday afternoon, where the following new charges were laid:

  • Pointing a firearm;
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;
  • Possession of a loaded firearm;
  • Tampering with a serial number on a firearm;
  • Reckless discharge of a firearm;
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

It said Michaud has been held in custody and will appear in court again on Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
