Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect faces multiple charges after two people shot Tuesday in Fredericton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2021 3:08 pm
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting Tuesday. View image in full screen
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting Tuesday. File/Global News

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting Tuesday on the northside of Fredericton.

Skylar Troy Robert Michaud was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, breach of a firearms prohibition order and with breach of probation.

City police said today further charges are expected, adding that Michaud is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Oct. 18.

Read more: Fredericton police respond to shooting in Marysville, 2 people hurt

Police were called to Canada Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

They said two adult males were shot but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested later that day, and investigators said they didn’t believe the shooting to be random.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2021.

Click to play video: '36-year-old man dead after Brampton shooting' 36-year-old man dead after Brampton shooting
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagNew Brunswick tagCourt tagShots fired tagFredericton Shooting tagNew Brunswick shooting tagMarysville Shooting tagnew brunswick shots fired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers