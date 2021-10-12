Fredericton police respond to shooting in Marysville, 2 people hurt

Police in Fredericton have arrested a man as part of a shooting investigation in the community of Marysville.
Fredericton Police Force said in a series of tweets that officers responded to Canada Street at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.
According to police, officers found two victims who were treated by paramedics on scene.
“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police noted.
Fredericton police said they will remain on scene in the afternoon while their investigation continues, and people are asked to avoid the area.
Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments