Fredericton police respond to shooting in Marysville, 2 people hurt

Police in Fredericton have arrested a man as part of a shooting investigation in the community of Marysville.

Fredericton Police Force said in a series of tweets that officers responded to Canada Street at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

According to police, officers found two victims who were treated by paramedics on scene.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police noted.

Fredericton police said they will remain on scene in the afternoon while their investigation continues, and people are asked to avoid the area.

