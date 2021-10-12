Menu

Crime

Fredericton police respond to shooting in Marysville, 2 people hurt

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 1:21 pm
Fredericton police are on scene of a shooting investigation in the suburb of Marysville, N.B. on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Fredericton police are on scene of a shooting investigation in the suburb of Marysville, N.B. on Tuesday afternoon. File/Global News

Police in Fredericton have arrested a man as part of a shooting investigation in the community of Marysville.

Fredericton Police Force said in a series of tweets that officers responded to Canada Street at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Read more: Fredericton police arrest man, search for another after police cruiser struck by vehicle

According to police, officers found two victims who were treated by paramedics on scene.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police noted.

Fredericton police said they will remain on scene in the afternoon while their investigation continues, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall' Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall
Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall – Jul 4, 2021
