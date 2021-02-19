Fredericton police arrest man, search for another after police cruiser struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton police have arrested a man and are searching for another after a police cruiser was struck by a vehicle on Friday.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, says officers responded to reports of two men going through vehicles in the area of College Hill Road at approximately 5:40 p.m.

As police arrived at the scene, two men were seen running through a fenced parking lot and getting into a dark-coloured SUV.

The SUV then hit the front passenger side of a marked police cruiser and causing the airbags to deploy.

The officer was not injured but the SUV was able to flee the scene.

However, the vehicle had sustained considerable damage. At that point, police believed the vehicle posed a “significant public safety risk” by remaining in operation, Bartlett said.

The SUV was able to then make its way to Prospect St., where it allegedly struck an unspecified number of civilian vehicles.

The vehicle was found immobilized on Prospect Street west by officers, who determined the two suspects had fled on foot.

One man has since been arrested and remains in custody.

The other man remains at large. However, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public at this time.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30 and wearing all black. He is believed to have sustained an injury to his left leg.

Bartlett said that no officers and no civilians were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or about the ongoing investigation is being asked to call Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

There will be a considerable police presence in uptown Fredericton as police continue to investigate this evening.