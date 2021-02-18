Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP charge man with voyeurism after two women discover modified mirror in bathroom

By Alexander Quon Global News
RCMP say a man from New Minas, N.S., is facing voyeurism charges.
RCMP say a man from New Minas, N.S., is facing voyeurism charges. The Canadian Press

RCMP have charged a man with voyeurism after an extensive investigation found that a modified mirror allowed a bathroom to be viewed from an adjacent room.

Police say on Jan. 21, that RCMP received a complaint from two women who discovered the modified mirror in their bathroom at their residence on Blomidon Terrace.

Read more: Judge denies bail for Newfoundland and Labrador man charged with threats

Officers investigated and found that modifications had been made to the mirror and wall behind it to allow for viewing from a nearby room.

Trending Stories

The Mounties believe that the offences took place between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24.

Al Young, 55, of New Minas, N.S., has been charged with voyeurism.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Experts says gun control measures necessary' Experts says gun control measures necessary
Experts says gun control measures necessary

He’s scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on April 7.

RCMP ask potential victims or anyone with information to call police at 902-679-5555 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeVoyeurismNew MinasAl YoungBlomidon Terrace
Flyers
More weekly flyers