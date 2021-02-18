RCMP charge man with voyeurism after two women discover modified mirror in bathroom

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP have charged a man with voyeurism after an extensive investigation found that a modified mirror allowed a bathroom to be viewed from an adjacent room.

Police say on Jan. 21, that RCMP received a complaint from two women who discovered the modified mirror in their bathroom at their residence on Blomidon Terrace.

Read more: Judge denies bail for Newfoundland and Labrador man charged with threats

Officers investigated and found that modifications had been made to the mirror and wall behind it to allow for viewing from a nearby room.

The Mounties believe that the offences took place between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24.

Al Young, 55, of New Minas, N.S., has been charged with voyeurism.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Experts says gun control measures necessary Experts says gun control measures necessary

He’s scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on April 7.

RCMP ask potential victims or anyone with information to call police at 902-679-5555 or to contact Crime Stoppers.