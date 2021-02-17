Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Judge denies bail for Newfoundland and Labrador man charged with threats

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2021 2:35 pm
Click to play video 'RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians' RCMP: Man with dozens of knives wanted to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians
Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP have arrested a man over an alleged murder plot against incumbent premier and provincial Liberal leader Andrew Furey, and other politicians on the election campaign trail. Ross Lord explains how officials foiled the disturbing plan. – Jan 27, 2021

A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has denied bail to a man facing charges that include uttering threats to cause death.

Crown prosecutor Trina Simms said George Brake, 66, appeared in provincial court via teleconference for a bail hearing on Monday.

Simms said Judge Wayne Gorman denied the bail request in a decision Tuesday.

Read more: Bail hearing Monday for Newfoundland man charged with threatening to kill politicians

Brake is charged with six offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and fleeing from police.

Trending Stories

He was arrested last month in western Newfoundland.

His next court appearance is set for Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and LabradorUttering ThreatsBail HearingNLGeorge BrakeNL politiciansThreat to kill
Flyers
More weekly flyers