Judge denies bail for Newfoundland and Labrador man charged with threats

A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has denied bail to a man facing charges that include uttering threats to cause death.

Crown prosecutor Trina Simms said George Brake, 66, appeared in provincial court via teleconference for a bail hearing on Monday.

Simms said Judge Wayne Gorman denied the bail request in a decision Tuesday.

Brake is charged with six offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and fleeing from police.

He was arrested last month in western Newfoundland.

His next court appearance is set for Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

