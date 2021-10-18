Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate burned-down church in northern Alberta

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:57 pm
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. Global News

Mounties are investigating another burned-down church in Alberta, and are calling it suspicious.

Around 9 a.m. on Oct. 15, Red Earth Creek RCMP received a report of a structure fire at a church in Peerless Lake, Alta.

Read more: Fire at Fox Lake church was deliberately set: RCMP

Peerless Lake Fire Services also responded to the scene. Once police arrived, however, the structure had been completely destroyed by the flames.

RCMP say at this time no one is believed to be hurt from the fire.

Initial investigation believes the fire started around 6 a.m. on Friday. Provincial fire investigators will be assisting in the investigation.

Red Earth Creek RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding the fire by calling 780-649-3992. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Peerless lake is 419 km northeast of Grand Prairie.

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys church in Morinville, Alta.' Fire destroys church in Morinville, Alta.
Fire destroys church in Morinville, Alta – Jun 30, 2021
