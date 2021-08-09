Fire at Fox Lake church was deliberately set: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A church in Fox Lake, Alta., sustained “significant damage” in a fire on Saturday night, RCMP said.

RCMP and the Fox Lake volunteer fire department responded to a call about a fire at the Fox Lake Community Church at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Crews found smoke coming from inside the church.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire but, while the building is still standing, it sustained “significant damage to the interior,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

“A fire investigator attended the scene and was able to determine that the fire was deliberately set.”

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact Fox Lake RCMP at 780-659-2080, local police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation continues.