Crime

Fire at Fox Lake church was deliberately set: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 12:01 pm
The small community of Fox Lake is located in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
The small community of Fox Lake is located in northern Alberta. Credit: Google Earth

A church in Fox Lake, Alta., sustained “significant damage” in a fire on Saturday night, RCMP said.

RCMP and the Fox Lake volunteer fire department responded to a call about a fire at the Fox Lake Community Church at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Crews found smoke coming from inside the church.

Read more: RCMP investigating southern Alberta church fire as arson

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire but, while the building is still standing, it sustained “significant damage to the interior,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

“A fire investigator attended the scene and was able to determine that the fire was deliberately set.”

Read more: Pope John Paul II statue vandalized with red paint at Edmonton church

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact Fox Lake RCMP at 780-659-2080, local police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation continues.

