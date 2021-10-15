Quebec registers 676 new cases, 6 more deaths linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded six additional deaths and 676 new infections linked to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the province reported a rise of three for a total of 301. In the last day, 26 patients were admitted and 23 were discharged.

This includes 79 patients in intensive care units, a bump of three in the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the inoculation campaign, more than 13 million shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Quebec. Health officials say 12,761 doses were doled out in the last day.

Meanwhile, 35,990 tests were carried out Wednesday. That is the most recent day for which screening data is given.

Quebec’s caseload has now reached 418,508. The province has registered 11,437 deaths over the course of the health crisis.

The number of virus-related recoveries topped 401,000 in the latest update.