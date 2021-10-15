Proof of COVID-19 vaccination now required to enter Quebec hospitals, long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is requiring people to show proof of vaccination before they can enter numerous health network facilities starting Friday.

People aged 13 and older will need a vaccine passport to enter places such as hospitals, long-term care homes, clinics, rehabilitation centres and seniors residences.

The health order applies to caregivers, companions and visitors, but it includes several exceptions, notably that a passport won’t be required to receive services or care.

The new rule was supposed to come into force the same time as the vaccine mandate deadline for health-care workers, but the health minister announce earlier this week that deadline would be delayed by one month.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said Thursday it would lift capacity limits for bars and restaurants on Nov. 1 and allow those businesses to reduce space between tables to one metre from two metres.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Health Minister Christian Dubé says relaxing measures is possible in places that require the vaccine passport.