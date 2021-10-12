SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec riding stays Liberal after Bloc Québécois concedes defeat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2021 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal MP wins third mandate in Châteauguay-Lacolle after recount steals victory from Bloc Québécois' Liberal MP wins third mandate in Châteauguay-Lacolle after recount steals victory from Bloc Québécois
WATCH: The federal election has come and gone, but some seats are still left undecided. Four recounts were requested across the country, including three in Quebec. The results of the recount in the riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle were announced Tuesday night. As Olivia O'Malley reports, the liberal incumbent won by a narrow margin, taking back a seat from the Bloc Quebecois.

The Bloc Québécois conceded defeated to Liberal candidate Pascale St-Onge on Tuesday, after the judicial recount of about 30 ballot boxes in the riding of Brome-Missisquoi, in the Eastern Townships.

“After verifications during this first day of judicial recount, the result remains practically the same. Consequently, we will not go further in our steps and recognize the result,” wrote Julien Coulombe-Bonnafous, a spokesperson for the Bloc Québécois.

Read more: Judicial recount gives Trudeau’s Liberals one more victory in Quebec

Pascale St-Onge, a former union leader, was declared the winner with a gap of 197 votes in front of Bloc candidate Marilou Alarie.

The Bloc had called for a recount after the close result due to “irregularities” with several ballot boxes.

Read more: After recount, Elections Canada confirms Bloc Québécois win in Trois-Rivières

On Twitter, the co-chair of the Liberals’ national campaign, Mélanie Joly, congratulated the winning candidate.

“Pascale is a fighter who will tirelessly for her fellow citizens,” she wrote. “She has earned her place in Ottawa and the people of the Eastern Townships will come out ahead as a result.”

In Quebec, the results of the Sept. 20 elections therefore remain unchanged in terms of the number of seats. The Liberal Party has 35 MPs, the Bloc Québécois has 32, the Conservatives 10 and the NDP only one.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
