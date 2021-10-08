SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

After recount, Elections Canada confirms Bloc Québécois win in Trois-Rivières

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2021 10:44 am
A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. View image in full screen
A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

The Bloc Québécois is being confirmed as the winner of the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières after a judicial recount.

Elections Canada says the Bloc beat the Conservatives by 83 votes, after votes were counted again.

The Tories went to court to request a recount to check the original result, which had the Bloc winning the seat by 92 votes.

Elections Canada is confirming that Bloc candidate Rene Villemure has won the Quebec riding with 17,136 votes.

Read more: Judicial recount gives Trudeau’s Liberals one more victory in Quebec

The Conservative candidate Yves Lévesque came a close second with 17,053 votes.

Trois-Rivières is the second judicial recount in Quebec.

The Liberals picked up another seat Wednesday after Elections Canada confirmed that Brenda Shanahan beat the Bloc candidate in Châteauguay-Lacolle by just 12 votes.

The recount overturned the election-night result which had the Liberals losing to the Bloc in the riding.

Next week, votes will be recounted in the Toronto riding of Davenport where the NDP lost to the Liberals by 76 votes.

Click to play video: 'Liberal MP wins third mandate in Châteauguay-Lacolle after recount steals victory from Bloc Québécois' Liberal MP wins third mandate in Châteauguay-Lacolle after recount steals victory from Bloc Québécois
Liberal MP wins third mandate in Châteauguay-Lacolle after recount steals victory from Bloc Québécois
© 2021 The Canadian Press
