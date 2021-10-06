Menu

Crime

No charges for man who confronted Vancouver mayor in Yaletown shop

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 2:26 pm
Vancouver Police are investigating claims that Mayor Kennedy Stewart and his wife were harassed at a wine shop in Yaletown. John Hua reports – Sep 20, 2021

No criminal charges will be laid against the man who confronted Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart in a Yaletown wine shop last month.

Vancouver police completed their investigation into the incident, in which Stewart alleged the man verbally harassed him and “initiated physical contact.”

“We conducted a very thorough investigation, we spoke to everybody involved, we collected a significant amount of evidence,” said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man confronts Vancouver mayor at Yaletown shop

Vancouver police were called to Yaletown’s Swirl Wine Store on Sept. 18 around 4:30 p.m., after Kennedy alleged a man had approached him and his wife and verbally harassed them.

Story continues below advertisement

Kennedy said the man showed “aggressive behaviour,” and despite the mayor’s repeated requests to be left alone, “he continued and challenged me to step outside.”

Police attended the scene, collected some information, and sent everyone home as they launched a more thorough investigation into what happened.

Special prosecutor is not only change to investigation into Surrey mayor's complaint – Sep 21, 2021

At the time, Kennedy said police suggested the alleged aggressor may receive a verbal or written warning, with possible charges considered.

Despite the fact that no charges were laid, Addison said police were “happy” to respond to the mayor’s call, which is a routine part of the job.

“When people phone police for assistance it’s our job to respond and conduct an investigation,” he said. “Our job is to determine whether a criminal act occurred.”

