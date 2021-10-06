Vancouver police investigate three stabbings in Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been hospitalized as a result of three stabbings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside this week.

One incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and the other two occurred early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police have not yet determined whether the stabbings are connected.

“As disturbing (as) it is to know that these serious crimes occurred back to back, we do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a Wednesday press statement.

Officers have already identified a suspect in the first stabbing, which took place before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Police were called to a social housing complex near Powell and Dunlevy streets, after reports that a man had been stabbed in the back. He was said at the time, to have suffered a life-threatening injury, but police now say he’s expected to recover.

The 27-year-old stabbing suspected was tracked to a room inside the apartment building, police said, where he was found unresponsive due to a drug overdose.

Officers administered naloxone and upon regaining consciousness, he was brought to the hospital. Police said charges are expected.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the second stabbing, which took place around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

In that case, officers said a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck, face and shoulder near East Hastings and Columbia streets. He remains in stable condition in the hospital.

The third stabbing took place about an hour later when police said a 28-year-old was stabbed in his arm, ribs and buttock near Water and Carrall streets.

He was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries, and police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

“All three investigations are still in the very early stages,” Visintin said.

"All three investigations are still in the very early stages," Visintin said.

"The motives for these violent attacks are unknown at this time."

Anyone with information pertaining to the stabbings is asked to call Vancouver police.

