Sons of B.C. man killed by stray bullet say their father’s death has shattered them

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The family of an 85-year-old man who was struck and killed by a stray bullet inside his Burnaby home is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

On Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Mr. Chang Yong Cho was struck inside his home on Aug. 30 and was found deceased later that day.

Cho’s two sons released a statement on Wednesday saying they are devastated by the loss of their father.

“Our father was a man of deep Christian faith, gentle spirit, and unwavering kindness. To lose him in such a shocking way has shattered our hearts,” Justin and David Cho said.

“Our father lived his life with humility, patience, and love.”

They said their father was born in Korea in 1940 and built a life in Canada for him and his family.

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He loved dancing, golfing, sharing meals with family and friends and being with his family.

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He married the boys’ mother, Keum Soon Lee, in 1971 and taught them faith, kindness and devotion to family.

“When our mother passed away in 2012 following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease, our father carried his grief quietly and faithfully,” Justin and David said.

“He found comfort in time spent with family, friends, his church and community. We take solace in knowing that he is now reunited with our mother in eternal rest.”

3:48 Man killed inside his Burnaby home by stray bullet

On Tuesday, Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said investigators have identified a group of youths believed to be involved or who know about the shooting and they are urging them to come forward.

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Justin and David are also asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We are struggling to understand how something so senseless could happen to a man who lived with such gentleness and grace,” they said in their statement.

“From his sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends – his loss is being deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

They said they are grateful to the homicide team and Burnaby RCMP, but want anyone with information to come forward.

IHIT is seeking witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of 18th Avenue and Humphries Avenue between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Aug. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.