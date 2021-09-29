Man taken to hospital Tuesday after threatening Helijet staff, jumping into the ocean

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after a police incident in downtown Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

Police said just before 12:30 p.m. they received a call about a man at Harbour Helijet who was threatening to shoot staff.

The man had apparently jumped a secure fence and was standing in the middle of the helipad, preventing helicopters from coming and going, police said.

The man refused to co-operate with the police and at some point turned and ran towards the water, police confirmed.

That’s when officers fired a beanbag to prevent him from jumping in but that was ineffective.

Police said the marine unit was called in and was able to pull him out.

No charges have been laid in the incident at this time, police confirmed.