Crime

Man taken to hospital Tuesday after threatening Helijet staff, jumping into the ocean

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 3:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Man taken to hospital after police incident at Helijet in Vancouver' Man taken to hospital after police incident at Helijet in Vancouver
Vancouver police said a man was taken to hospital for assessment Tuesday after he jumped the fence at Helijet in downtown Vancouver and threatened to shoot the staff. When police arrived, the man jumped in the water and had to be rescued by the VPD Marine Unit.

A man has been taken to hospital after a police incident in downtown Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

Police said just before 12:30 p.m. they received a call about a man at Harbour Helijet who was threatening to shoot staff.

The man had apparently jumped a secure fence and was standing in the middle of the helipad, preventing helicopters from coming and going, police said.

The man refused to co-operate with the police and at some point turned and ran towards the water, police confirmed.

Click to play video: 'VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core' VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core
VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core – Sep 16, 2021

Read more: Charge stayed in case of disturbing downtown Vancouver stalking video

Story continues below advertisement

That’s when officers fired a beanbag to prevent him from jumping in but that was ineffective.

Police said the marine unit was called in and was able to pull him out.

No charges have been laid in the incident at this time, police confirmed.

