Admission to Hamilton’s Mum Show will be free for 2nd straight year

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 5, 2021 12:43 pm
Hamilton will offer free admission to the Mum Show at Gage Park for a second straight year.

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson and Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann brought the motion before the public works committee on Monday, both citing the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community has overwhelmingly been supportive of this great show at this time of year,” says Jackson, “when I think we all need a little peaceful serenity.”

Read more: No more tickets available to Hamilton’s Mum Show, but the city promises virtual tours

“Being able to access the Mum Show,” adds Nann, “is a little piece of normalcy, inside over a year and a half of uncertainty and many, many adjustments and changes.”

The chrysanthemum show, officially known as the Hamilton Fall Garden and Mum Show, is scheduled to run from October 22 to 31 at the Gage Park greenhouse.

Visitors will be encouraged to register in advance at the city’s website, with capacity limited to 128 people at any one time. Those attending will also have to show proof of vaccination.

