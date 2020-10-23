No more tickets available to Hamilton’s Mum Show, but the city promises virtual tours

Send this page to someone via email

You may be out of luck if you wanted a close-up look at the Fall Garden and Mum Show at Hamilton’s Gage Park Greenhouse.

The event started Friday and runs daily until Nov. 1, but in-person visitors were required to reserve their tickets online to gain entry because of limited capacity and physical distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says those tickets are gone and the show is sold out.

Beginning today, the City of Hamilton is hosting the sold-out annual Fall Garden & #MumShow at the Gage Park Greenhouse. Registration is closed but check out the City website next week for a virtual engagement option. Release>>https://t.co/f4kYj44L8q #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/ThV25DcsCi — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) October 23, 2020

For those who can’t attend, in person, virtual tours will begin next week on the city’s website at hamilton.ca/mumshow.

The show includes displays of over 200 varieties of chrysanthemums and more than 100,000 blooms.

This year’s theme pays tribute to front-line workers through a variety of floral displays, including an HSR bus, a waste collection truck and an EMS vehicle.