No more tickets available to Hamilton’s Mum Show, but the city promises virtual tours

You may be out of luck if you wanted a close-up look at the Fall Garden and Mum Show at Hamilton’s Gage Park Greenhouse.
The event started Friday and runs daily until Nov. 1, but in-person visitors were required to reserve their tickets online to gain entry because of limited capacity and physical distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city says those tickets are gone and the show is sold out.
For those who can’t attend, in person, virtual tours will begin next week on the city’s website at hamilton.ca/mumshow.
The show includes displays of over 200 varieties of chrysanthemums and more than 100,000 blooms.
This year’s theme pays tribute to front-line workers through a variety of floral displays, including an HSR bus, a waste collection truck and an EMS vehicle.
