Politics

Ryan Meili will remain as Saskatchewan NDP leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2021 5:25 pm
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili debate during the Leaders' Debate at the Provincial Archives in Regina on Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. Meili will remain the leader of Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition after facing a review Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili debate during the Leaders' Debate at the Provincial Archives in Regina on Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020. Meili will remain the leader of Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition after facing a review Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. MLB

REGINA – Ryan Meili will remain the leader of Saskatchewan’s official Opposition after facing a review Saturday.

During the Saskatchewan NDP’s annual convention, 72 per cent of the delegates voted against having a leadership contest.

As a result, Meili will remain at the party helm.

The other 28 per cent voted in favour of a leadership contest, which would have launched a campaign for someone else to take the party reins.

In total, 446 votes were cast by delegates.

The leadership review is part of the party’s convention protocol.

Story continues below advertisement

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
