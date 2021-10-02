9 candidates running for mayor in Moose Jaw, Sask. byelection

Send this page to someone via email

With the Moose Jaw, Sask., byelection about a month away, nine candidates are running to be the next mayor.

MP-elect Fraser Tolmie previously served in the position before stepping down to run in the federal election for the Conservatives.

The mayoral byelection is Nov. 3.

Here are the nine candidates in the race:

Crystal Froese

Mike Simpkins

Wayne Watermanuk

Brett McAuley

Sam Morrison

Michael Haygarth

Clive Tolley

Heather Eby

Kim Robinson

Voting

For those wishing to vote by mail, online applications must be in by Oct. 12.

Residents can also apply for a mail-in ballot in person until Nov. 2.

Advance polls will run Oct. 26-28.

For additional information, contact the byelection office at 306-694-4426 or visit the byelection website.

