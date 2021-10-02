9 candidates running for mayor in Moose Jaw, Sask. byelection

With the Moose Jaw, Sask., byelection about a month away, nine candidates are running to be the next mayor.
MP-elect Fraser Tolmie previously served in the position before stepping down to run in the federal election for the Conservatives.
The mayoral byelection is Nov. 3.
Here are the nine candidates in the race:
- Crystal Froese
- Mike Simpkins
- Wayne Watermanuk
- Brett McAuley
- Sam Morrison
- Michael Haygarth
- Clive Tolley
- Heather Eby
- Kim Robinson
Voting
For those wishing to vote by mail, online applications must be in by Oct. 12.
Residents can also apply for a mail-in ballot in person until Nov. 2.
Advance polls will run Oct. 26-28.
For additional information, contact the byelection office at 306-694-4426 or visit the byelection website.
Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments