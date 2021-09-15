Moose Jaw, Sask. city councillor becomes first candidate in mayoral byelection

Send this page to someone via email

A Moose Jaw, Sask., city councillor has announced they will be running to become the city’s next mayor.

Crystal Froese is the first candidate to enter the city’s upcoming byelection on Nov. 3 after Fraser Tolmie resigned from his position as mayor to become a candidate in the federal election.

Froese, who was first elected to city council five years ago and is in her second term, said she would actively pursue economic opportunities that fit the city’s vision and work closely with government partners if elected mayor.

She said she has served on ten boards and committees, which includes the position of vice-chair of the Moose Jaw Board of Police Commissioners.

“I’m a person of action. My door is always open,” stated Froese at her campaign announcement Tuesday. “It would be a privilege to use my passion and experience to serve and work for you as mayor of Moose Jaw.”

Froese said she is committed to establishing a task force to address petty crimes by collaborating with organizations including the Moose Jaw Crystal Meth Strategy Committee, business and property owners, police and firefighters to identify areas where they can use more resources within the city.

Froese shared that one of her top priorities is looking after community safety, which she said has been impacted by rising crime rates and drug issues.

It’s why she has pledged to work with the province to receive proper funding for the city’s police service and to work with other organizations to help determine solutions to lower Moose Jaw’s crime rate.

“We have the same issues Regina has when it comes to crimes such as petty thefts, drug and mental health issues, yet we have one of the most underfunded police services in the province,” she noted. “Our city does not have the resources to help those people, so we need to work with the province to help find the support they need.”

She said she would also focus on having infrastructure projects shovel-ready to gain access to federal and provincial funding opportunities, create more jobs and establish relationships to attract businesses to the municipality’s agriculture-valued industrial district.

“Pursuing economic development is key. We have to support our businesses by looking for ways to help them grow,” said Froese.

Froese said that based on The Cities Act she can hold her seat as councillor while she runs her mayoral campaign.