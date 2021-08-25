Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw mayoral byelection set for Nov. 3 at estimated cost of $60K

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 11:31 am
Moose Jaw city council set the date of Nov. 3 for a municipal byelection to replace former mayor Fraser Tolmie, who is running in federal politics. . View image in full screen
Moose Jaw city council set the date of Nov. 3 for a municipal byelection to replace former mayor Fraser Tolmie, who is running in federal politics. . File / Global News

A date has been set for the municipal byelection in Moose Jaw as the city begins the search for a new mayor.

Moose Jaw city council approved the date of Nov. 3 at its council meeting on Monday night. This comes after Fraser Tolmie gave up the role to throw his ring into the federal race as a Conservative.

Read more: Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor

Tolmie won the nomination for the Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan riding in early August.

“I’m proud of our community. I’m proud of people being able to put down their own personal ambitions and to be able to work together and to make life better for others within the city,” Tolmie said last week.

I’m proud of our council, I’m proud of our achievements and proud of our administration. We’ve been extremely focused these last number of years to clean up our city, to address infrastructure challenges, to take things head-on, provide solutions and that’s essential in a community.”

Read more: Moose Jaw tourism video pokes fun at politicians who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic

City council elected councillor Dawn Luhning as acting mayor on Aug. 17.  She will serve as mayor until the byelection is held and a new mayor is sworn in.

The total estimated cost to conduct the byelection is just shy of $60,000.

Click to play video: 'Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor' Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor
Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor – Aug 18, 2021
