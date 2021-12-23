Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 23 2021 12:36pm
04:11

Ryan Meili aims to promote NDP ideas in 2022

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili says while he aims to continue his critique of the government’s COVID-19, he will also dedicate time to promoting his party’s ideas to the province’s residents.

