Sask. NDP renews call for Paul Merriman’s ouster as health minister

The Saskatchewan NDP is renewing its call for Health Minister Paul Merriman to resign or be fired.

During a press conference Monday outside Merriman’s office, party leader Ryan Meili said Merriman ignored the second wave of COVID-19 and, during the third wave, relaxed restrictions.

He said those decisions cost hundreds of lives in the province and, with the onset of the fourth wave, more lives will be lost if action is not taken.

“That level of irresponsibility will cost people their lives and with the record that they have, having gone through this already so many times, they can’t even claim ignorance,” Meili said.

“This health minister, who has been in charge of our response to COVID-19 throughout the second and third wave and heading into the fourth, has been absolutely a failure and it’s time for him to go.”

Meili said the Saskatchewan government needs to listen to Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, for mask and vaccine mandates in the province.

“We have the least independence for our chief medical health officer. We’ve seen Dr. Shahab’s advice ignored,” he said.

“Paul Merriman needs to go and Shahab needs the freedom to speak clearly about what we need to do to keep people safe.”

Premier Scott Moe and Shahab are holding a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. CT.

The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) added its voice calling for Merriman’s resignation due to his “total mismanagement of the pandemic.”

“It’s time for the Sask. Party to take responsibility for their actions that have led to this situation and do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 before it’s too late,” SFL president Lori Johb said in a statement Monday.

“The minister must apologize and resign so that someone more capable can step in to lead the province out of this pandemic.”

The SFL is also calling for the government to take action to fight the fourth wave of COVID-19, saying the health care system is being overwhelmed.

“Now, just as predicted, health care workers are being pushed to the brink, front line workers are still at risk of contracting the virus, and parents are worried for their children as school is starting while the virus is spreading and getting kids sick,” Johb said.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are taking steps to address the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The club announced that as of Sept. 17, all fans at home games must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test taken within 48 hours of game time.

“We decided that this is the right decision for our club and for our fans,” said Rider’s president and CEO Craig Reynolds.

Meili applauded the move by the Riders.

“Thank you @sskroughriders for showin leadership to protect football fans and the whole province,” Meili said in a tweet.

“If only @PremierScottMoe and his Health Minister had the courage to take responsibility instead of leaving the heavy lifting up to SK businesses and community organizations.”

­—This story will be updated.