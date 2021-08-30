Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 30 2021 10:11am
04:50

Mandatory masks, vaccination requirements on discussion at City Hall

Mayor Charlie Clark joins Global News Morning ahead of today’s council talks which will include a return to mandatory masking at civic facilities – along with potential for vaccination requirements.

