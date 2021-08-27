Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 27 2021 7:53pm
01:51

NDP Leader calls out Saskatchewan Health Minister

Ryan Meili is calling on the Sask Party and Health Minister Paul Merriman to start doing their job or to find a new one. Meili believes that the current government is failing.

