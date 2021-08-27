NDP Leader calls out Saskatchewan Health Minister

New Democratic Party Leader Ryan Meili is calling for Saskatchewan Health Minister to do better or be removed from his position.

“The leadership on the front lines is asking the government to act to save our lives, and Scott Moe and Paul Merriman have simply said no they don’t care,” Meili said.

This comes after Merriman commented on possible vaccine mandates in the province earlier this week.

“I think the onus is on the individual to go out and get vaccinated, that’s the best tool that we have. That’s what’s going to bring down our hospitalization numbers, that’s what’s going to bring down our case count is the vaccination,” Merriman said.

Once again, the Saskatchewan NDP and Sask Party government are at odds over approaches to COVID-19.

“Clearly Paul Merriman has no clue what he’s talking about, we need to make sure that the people who are in contact with the public, especially with vulnerable residents, are vaccinated to protect each other and to protect those workers,” said Meili.

Meanwhile, there are currently no public health orders in place in Saskatchewan.

Speaking with Rawlco Radio– the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr.Shahab, offered recommendations but gave no clear indication of whether or not there will be new government imposed restrictions.

“We are entering into a province-wide surge, where it does make sense for all of us to wear masks in indoor public places,” he said.

Healthcare workers across Saskatchewan are saying that they are burnt out and seeking answers from the government.

In a Physician Town Hall that took place yesterday, Dr. Brent Thoma, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan had this to say: “I think it’s fair to say that many of my colleagues have told me that over the last few weeks our emergency departments are in the worst state they have ever been in. What’s the plan? We need some answers and we need some help,” he said.

Global News reached out to the Sask Party for a response but did not hear back by deadline.