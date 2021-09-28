Loto-Québec has unclaimed tickets worth millions. Could you be the lucky winner?

Send this page to someone via email

You be could be a millionaire and not know it.

Loto-Québec is actively looking for winners of tickets bought over the past year who still haven’t come forward.

“Among them are three millionaires who have yet to claim their prize, including one for whom the claim deadline is just a few days away,” the organization said in a statement issued Monday.

The provincial Crown corporation says one winner purchased an Extra ticket in Laval-des-Rapides last fall — and it’s worth $1 million. The number is 7746780 and the deadline to claim it is Oct. 9.

Another lucky Quebecer also bought a Lotto Max game on June 22 in Gatineau for a pot of $1 million. The number of the ticket is 04 18 21 27 32 38 44.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a champ in Quebec City, too, to the tune of $2 million. The Quebec 49 ticket was bought on Aug. 14 and the winning ticket number is 10 16 19 35 39 47.

Loto-Québec says anyone with unclaimed tickets can check their numbers on their website or through the organization’s application.

4:19 Mighty Millions Lottery bonus prize deadline approaching Mighty Millions Lottery bonus prize deadline approaching