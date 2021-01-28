Unclaimed $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket on Vancouver Island expires in March

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Lottery Corp. is letting northern Vancouver Island residents know that an unclaimed $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket is set to expire at midnight on March 18, 2021.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the draw on March 18, 2020, is asked to check their tickets for the winning numbers of 19117903-02.

This is the Guaranteed Prize Draw number displayed underneath the main set of six numbers.

The ticket was purchased in the region around Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour and Port McNeill, among other municipalities, the BCLC said in a release.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize and all tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.

In 2020, BCLC paid out more than $691 million in lottery prizes, the organization said.