Suspect wanted following hate-motivated assault in Markham, police say

York Regional Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hate-motivated assault on Saturday in Markham.

Police were called to a high school track in the Bayview Avenue and Willowbrook Road area for a report of an assault at around 10 a.m., according to the statement issued by the service.

The statement said the female victim initially approached the man because he had his dog off its leash. Investigators said the victim then followed the suspect and started to film him as he made anti-Asian remarks toward her.

Police said an assault took place during the confrontation. However, the extent of the injuries from the assault is unclear.

The suspect is described to be a man between the ages of 50 and 60. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Hate Crime Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.