Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted following hate-motivated assault in Markham, police say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 5:39 pm
Image of the suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault in Markham. View image in full screen
Image of the suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault in Markham. / York Regional Police

York Regional Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hate-motivated assault on Saturday in Markham.

Police were called to a high school track in the Bayview Avenue and Willowbrook Road area for a report of an assault at around 10 a.m., according to the statement issued by the service.

The statement said the female victim initially approached the man because he had his dog off its leash. Investigators said the victim then followed the suspect and started to film him as he made anti-Asian remarks toward her.

Read more: OPP seek witnesses after alleged hate-motivated assault in Pickering

Police said an assault took place during the confrontation. However, the extent of the injuries from the assault is unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described to be a man between the ages of 50 and 60. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Hate Crime Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagYork Regional Police tagCrime Stoppers tagMarkham Crime taghate motivated tagHate Motivated Assault tagMarkham ontario tagCity Of Markham tagBayview Avenue Willowbrook Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers